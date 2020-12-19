Porter recorded 20 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 22 minutes during a preseason victory over Portland on Friday.
Porter played his best preseason game to date, considering he underperformed in Denver's first two. Denver will hope this comes as a sign of things to come for the 22-year-old, who could be in line to start all season if healthy. Porter's first regular-season game will come Wednesday versus Sacramento.
