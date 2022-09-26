Porter (back) told reporters Monday that he "[doesn't] have any limitations" going into training camp, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Porter appeared in just nine games before undergoing lumbar spine surgery last December, which ultimately caused him to miss the rest of the 2022-23 season following a setback in March. While it was already expected that the young forward would be healthy for camp, it's encouraging to hear that Porter feels good ahead of the 2022-23 season. If he can manage to stay healthy, he'll be an important part of Denver's rotation as soon as the regular season begins Oct. 19 against Utah.