Nuggets' Michael Porter: No timetable provided following surgery
The Nuggets confirmed Thursday that Porter underwent surgery of the lumbar spine and also indicated there's been no timetable provided for a potential return, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Porter has now underwent multiple back procedures in the past year, which is certainly concerning regarding his availability for the upcoming season. While Porter's camp continues to say he'll take the court during the 2018-19 campaign, the Nuggets aren't willing to put any sort of timetable on it and will likely be as cautious as possible with their first-round draft pick. Look for additional updates to be provided on Porter's recovery as training camp nears in September.
