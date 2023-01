Porter (personal) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game against the 76ers.

Porter rejoined the Nuggets in Philadelphia on Friday, and he's been cleared to return from a three-game absence due to a personal matter. Bruce Brown (knee) will likely take on a bench role with Porter back in action. Over his five appearances prior to his absence, Porter averaged 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 28.8 minutes per game.