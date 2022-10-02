Porter is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's preseason opener against the Thunder, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.

Throughout the offseason, the Nuggets maintained that they believe Porter will be ready to go for the start of the preseason, and that still appears to be the case. It's possible the team will limit his workload during the exhibition schedule, but the hope is that Porter's back will not be an issue to begin the regular season after he was limited to just nine appearances in 2021-22.