Porter (coach's decision) didn't see the court during Thursday's 114-112 win over the Hornets.

Porter was coming off a one-for-six shooting performance in Denver's 16-point loss to the lowly Warriors on Tuesday, and he was left out of coach Michael Malone's rotation altogether in this one. Denver remains a deep team when healthy, and Porter is yet to prove that he can impact the game on both ends. As a result, it's entirely possible that Torrey Craig, who has combined for 26 points (on 11-of-17 shooting) while providing strong defense across multiple positions in the first two games here in March, will continue to receive more minutes than Porter going forward.