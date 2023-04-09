Porter (heel) won't play Sunday against the Kings.

As expected, the Nuggets will rest their starting unit for the season finale, so Porter won't see the floor in the final matchup of the regular season. He appeared in 62 games for Denver (all starts) and averaged a career-high 17.4 points per game while adding 5.5 rebounds per contest. As it's the case with the rest of the first unit, Porter should be ready to go for the start of the playoffs.