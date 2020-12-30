Porter tallied 30 points (12-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocked shots in a loss to Sacramento on Tuesday.

With Jamal Murray sidelined due to an elbow injury, Porter stepped up with a season-high 30 points. The forward needed only 18 field-goal attempts to reach that mark and converted 4-of-7 attempts from beyond the arc. Porter also registered a season-high 10 rebounds en route to his first double-double of the year. After averaging 9.3 points as a rookie in 2019, Porter has posted double-digit scoring in each of his first four contests this season.