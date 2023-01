Porter (personal) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the 76ers.

Porter, who's missed three straight games due to personal reasons, was initially omitted from the injury report, but it appears his availability is still in question. If the 2018 first-round pick is ruled out again, Bruce Brown (knee) figures to remain the primary beneficiary, though Christian Braun and Vlatko Cancar would also be candidates for increased playing time.