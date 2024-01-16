Porter (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
Porter was initially labeled as questionable for Tuesday's game, along with the rest of Denver's starters. However, all five players are now probable and on track to suit up. After Tuesday's game, the Nuggets will be off until Friday against Boston.
