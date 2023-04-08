Porter (heel) will play in Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Porter was upgraded to probable for the contest earlier Saturday and will in fact be able to play. However, it's likely Porter and the rest of the starters will be limited to just one half of action, so fantasy managers should look elsewhere, especially in daily formats.
