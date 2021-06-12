Porter (back) will play and start in Friday's Game 3 against the Suns, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Porter was given a probable designation ahead of Game 3, so this decision is relatively unsurprising. He has been hampered by a sore lower back since Game 1, but should take on his usual role assuming he avoids any setbacks.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Likely to play in Game 3•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Struggles in Game 2 blowout•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Available Wednesday, as expected•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: On track for Game 2•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Questionable for Game 2•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Scores 26 points again•