Porter (shoulder) is questionable for Game 4 against the Clippers on Saturday.
Porter is aiming to push through the injury, and the questionable tag suggests the Nuggets will wait until closer to Saturday's contest to determine whether he'll be able to give it a go. If Porter isn't able to play, then Peyton Watson would be in line to see more minutes.
