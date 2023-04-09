Porter (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings.
Porter is one seven players listed as questionable, so it's currently unclear who'll be available for the regular-season finale. However, even if Porter is sidelined, there's been no indication that his current heel issue will impact his availability during postseason action.
