Porter (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
Despite Porter being listed as questionable on the injury report, it appears Adrian Wojnarowski was right all along, and Porter will miss Wednesday's game as he manages a back issue. Bruce Brown will join the starting five in his absence, and Porter will look to rejoin the lineup Friday versus the Jazz.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Game-time decision Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Takes part in shootaround•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Goes for 22 points in win•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Drains five threes in win•