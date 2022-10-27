Porter (back) is officially listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

While the injury report labels Porter as a question mark for Friday, it's worth mentioning that head coach Michael Malone was much more optimistic about his chances of returning, so it may be best to view him with a probable lean to his questionable tag. Look for Porter to rejoin the starting lineup if he's cleared to play.