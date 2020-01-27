Nuggets' Michael Porter: One rebound shy of double-double
Porter had 17 points (6-12 FG, 4-6 3PT, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 117-110 win over the Rockets.
Porter is playing at a very high level while coming off the bench for the Nuggets, scoring in double figures in seven straight games while grabbing eight or more rebounds in six straight contests. He has three double-doubles over that span as well, and he will aim to extend that streak Tuesday at Memphis.
