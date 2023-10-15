Porter (ankle) will not play in Sunday's exhibition against the Bulls, Katy Winge of AltitudeTV reports.
Porter will miss a third consecutive game due to a minor ankle injury. The Nuggets seem to be taking a cautious approach to the preseason thus far to ensure their players are good to go come the regular season. Porter will have another opportunity to make his preseason debut Tuesday against the Clippers.
