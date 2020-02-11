Nuggets' Michael Porter: Out again Wednesday
Porter (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Lakers.
Porter will miss a sixth consecutive game heading into the All-Star break, but the good news is he'll have some time off to recover from the sprained left ankle.
