Nuggets' Michael Porter: Out again
Porter (ankle) will remain out Monday against San Antonio, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.
This will be the fifth straight absence for Porter, who continues to nurse a sprained left ankle. Wind notes that with only one more game remaining before the break, the Nuggets could shut Porter Jr. down and give him the full All-Star break to recover.
