Porter (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Suns, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
As expected, Porter has been downgraded from doubtful to out due to a minor ankle injury he sustained at the beginning of training camp. In his absence, Justin Holiday will likely slide into the starting lineup, while Christian Braun (calf), Hunter Tyson, Julian Strawther and Peyton Watson are candidates for increased run off the bench.
