Porter is going through the NBA's health and safety protocols and won't be available for Friday's game against the Suns, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The 22-year-old is out due to contact tracing for COVID-19 and could be unavailable for multiple contests. Will Barton is a likely bet to join the starting lineup in Porter's absence.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Notches 30 points, 10 boards•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Well-rounded season debut•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Starting season opener•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Nears double-double in win•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Inefficient in opening loss•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Likely starter at forward•