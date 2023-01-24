Porter (personal) is out Tuesday against the Pelicans, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Porter will miss a second straight game as he attends to a personal matter within the family. Bruce Brown should continue to start at small forward in Porter's absence.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Considered questionable for Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Won't play Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Questionable Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Does little in win•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Hot shooting in easy win Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Bounces back with 22 points•