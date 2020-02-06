Nuggets' Michael Porter: Out Wednesday
Porter (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game against Utah, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Porter will miss his third consecutive contest as he continues to nurse a sprained left ankle. The rookie forward's next opportunity to play comes Saturday against Phoenix.
