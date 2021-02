Porter scored 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with four rebounds over 20 minutes in Sunday's 128-117 win over the Jazz.

Porter has had plenty of playing time since returning from a 10-game absence, and he was one of the top bench players in Sunday's win. He committed five fouls against Utah, but he's now scored at least 10 points in four of the last five contests and was a solid contributor for the Nuggets once again Sunday.