Porter closed with 25 points (10-10 FG, 5-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 124-114 win over the Lakers.

Porter led all players in Saturday's contest in threes made while finishing a perfect 5-for-5 from deep and ending as one of two Nuggets with at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in a winning effort. Porter, who also shot a perfect mark from the field in the win, has recorded at least 25 points and 10 rebounds five times this season, including in two straight contests.