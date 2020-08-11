Porter totaled 15 points (6-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 0-0 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes of Monday's 124-121 loss to the Lakers.
Porter has started each game since the NBA resumed play but played his fewest minutes yet in this one. Although the 22-year-old's string of four-straight double-doubles ended, he still led all Denver starters in scoring and finished second on the team overall on the evening. He'll look to stay hot Wednesday against the Clippers.
