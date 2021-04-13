Porter produced 24 points (11-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during Monday's 116-107 loss to Golden State.

Porter has now shot a combined 2-of-18 from the perimeter across his last two games, yet has somehow managed to score at least 20 points in both contests. It was a somewhat empty night for Porter but perhaps the biggest takeaway was the fact Jamal Murray (knee) could be looking at a lengthy stint on the sideline. If that is the case, Porter is going to be locked in as the teams' second option on offense, ensuring he should be able to put together a strong finish to the season.