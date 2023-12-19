Porter recorded eight points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Monday's 130-104 win over the Mavericks.

Denver blew Dallas out, so Porter and the rest of the Nuggets' starters played fewer minutes than usual. Coming into the contest, Porter was in a minor offensive slump, averaging 12.3 points on 34.0 percent shooting over his previous four appearances. However, on the season, he's averaging 16.8 points while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from deep, so it's safe to expect the sharpshooter to bounce back eventually.