Porter (illness) provided 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 118-113 win over Toronto.
Porter battled through an illness leading up to the opening tip, but he proceeded to suit up and posted his fifth 20-plus-point game over his last seven appearances. During that stretch, he's averaging 20.6 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 55.3 percent from the field and 46.3 percent from deep.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Listed as probable for Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Will play vs. Raptors•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Should go Monday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Questionable with illness•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Drops 26 points in win•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Cleared for Friday•