Porter (illness) provided 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 118-113 win over Toronto.

Porter battled through an illness leading up to the opening tip, but he proceeded to suit up and posted his fifth 20-plus-point game over his last seven appearances. During that stretch, he's averaging 20.6 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 55.3 percent from the field and 46.3 percent from deep.