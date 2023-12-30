Porter produced 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Friday's 119-93 loss to the Thunder.

Porter had a woeful shooting performance and struggled badly against one of the top-ranked defenses in the league. However, the struggles are beginning to look like a trend for the big man, who has now failed to surpass the 15-point mark in five of his last seven appearances. Porter will aim to bounce back in a favorable matchup against the Hornets on Monday.