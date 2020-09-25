Porter tallied 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 loss to the Lakers.

Porter scored an efficient 13 points, continuing to flash his offensive upside. It would seem just a matter of time until Porter is given a more sizeable role, especially with the decline of Paul Millsap as a serviceable option. While his time is unlikely to come in the immediate future, Porter is certainly a name to watch in preparation for the 2020-21 season.