Porter closed with 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 125-119 win over the Raptors.

Matched up against his younger brother Jontay Porter for the first time in their careers on an NBA court, Michael won both the battle and the war. The 25-year-old forward has scored at least 19 points in seven of 10 games since the All-Star break, averaging 20.1 points, 7.7 boards, 2.9 threes, 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals over that stretch while shooting 54.8 percent from the floor and 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.