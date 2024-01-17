Porter closed Tuesday's 126-121 loss to Philadelphia with 20 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes.

A couple years ago, it seemed like Porter's career, or at least his ability to be an impact player in the NBA, might be in jeopardy due to back trouble that required surgery. The 25-year-old forward hasn't missed a game yet in 2023-24 though, and he's scored at least 20 points in three straight games and five of eight in January. Porter's averaging 17.5 points, 5.4 boards, 3.1 threes and 1.4 assists to kick off the month while shooting 53.6 percent from the floor and 46.3 percent from beyond the arc.