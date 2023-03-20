Porter finished Sunday's 108-102 win over the Nets with 28 points (10-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes.
It's his best scoring performance since he dropped 29 on the Clippers on Feb. 26. Porter's production has been a bit erratic in March -- he's scored 12 points or fewer three times this month -- but in nine games he's averaging 18.3 points, 5.2 boards, 2.9 threes and 1.4 assists while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor and 44.1 percent from beyond the arc.
