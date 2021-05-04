Porter produced 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and a steal across 40 minutes in Monday's 93-89 loss to the Lakers.

The regression game finally arrived for Porter after six stellar performances, but the entire team was to blame for the sub-par effort. The team showed productive spurts against the Lakers' defense with Porter's help and had a chance to win late, but it was an atypical night for Denver overall. Porter's dynamic play over the past couple of months are crucial to the team's success, and he will remain a key piece in Denver's postseason efforts.