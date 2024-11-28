Porter logged 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 122-103 win over the Jazz.
Porter shot over 50 percent from the field during the blowout win. He snapped short two-game double-double streak, but they have been coming fast and furious over the past two weeks, with three double-doubles over the past five games.
