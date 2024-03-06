Porter had 20 points (8-18 FG, 4-12 3Pt), seven rebounds and one steal over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 117-107 overtime loss to the Suns.
Porter nailed four three-pointers and was a key part of erasing a massive Phoenix lead in the fourth quarter. Although Porter has on of the most volatile floors on the roster, his rebounding numbers are usually dependable. He's averaged nine rebounds per game since the All-Str break.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Perfect from field in double-double•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Hits 30-point mark in win Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Top scorer in season-high outing•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Records double-double in win•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Sinks three triples in loss•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Cleared for Monday•