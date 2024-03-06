Porter had 20 points (8-18 FG, 4-12 3Pt), seven rebounds and one steal over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 117-107 overtime loss to the Suns.

Porter nailed four three-pointers and was a key part of erasing a massive Phoenix lead in the fourth quarter. Although Porter has on of the most volatile floors on the roster, his rebounding numbers are usually dependable. He's averaged nine rebounds per game since the All-Str break.