Porter supplied 19 points (8-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 119-111 win over the Suns.

Porter made his presence felt on both ends of the court Friday, and he stepped up with some clutch shots in the fourth quarter when the Suns were threatening with a comeback. The injury issues surrounding Jamal Murray (ankle) have forced Porter to handle a bigger role on offense, but he has responded well to the challenge. He's averaging 18.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and a combined 1.5 steals and blocks per game over his last 10 outings.