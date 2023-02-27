Porter posted 29 points (12-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and 11 rebounds in 39 minutes during Sunday's 134-124 overtime win over the Clippers.

Porter played a season-low 19 minutes during Denver's blowout loss to Memphis on Saturday and was listed as probable for the second half of the back-to-back set Sunday. However, he shed the injury designation before tipoff and submitted one of his best overall performances of the season. It was just the fourth time that Porter made at least 10 field goals, and he also posted his most rebounds since a 13-board performance against Utah on Oct. 28. Despite the bad outing against the Grizzlies, Porter has been a solid scoring option in February and is averaging 19.6 points across his last 11 appearances, though he's failed to offer much production in the peripheral categories.