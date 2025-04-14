Porter ended Sunday's 126-111 win over the Rockets with 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and two blocks in 29 minutes.

Porter logged a solid number against the Rockets, who pulled most of their starters in the season closer. Porter connected on 67 percent of his shots in the decisive win, which solidified the Nuggets' position as the fourth seed in the Western Conference playoff bracket. Porter finished the season with career-best averages in several categories with 18.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 76 games.