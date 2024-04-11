Porter is probable for Friday's game against the Spurs due to a left quadriceps contusion.
Porter has been dealing with a knee issue recently but hasn't been forced to miss time in over two months. Although he's dealing with a quadriceps issue ahead of Friday's matchup, he'll likely be available once again.
