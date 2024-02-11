Porter (knee) is probable to play Monday versus Milwaukee.
Porter sat out Saturday's 135-106 loss to the Kings with right knee tendinopathy, but he looks as though he'll be ready to play Monday. The Nuggets will likely wait and see if Porter can make it through morning shootaround unscathed before formally clearing him to play ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
