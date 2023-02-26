Porter has been listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Clippers due to injury management of a left heel strain.

Porter finished with five points and three rebounds across 19 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Grizzlies, and while his presence is uncertain for the second half of this back-to-back set, the fact that he's been listed as probable suggests he has decent chances of playing. Porter is averaging 18.7 points per game across 10 February outings.