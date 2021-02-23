Porter (back) is probable for Tuesday's game against Portland, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Porter appears likely to play Tuesday despite some lower back tightness that is nagging him. The 22-year-old forward was limited to just 19 minutes during Sunday's loss to Atlanta, which perhaps could be partially attributed to the back issue. Porter has been inconsistent over the last five games, averaging 10.8 points on 37.7 percent shooting, 5.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 triples per game.
