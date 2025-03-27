Porter (back) is listed as probable for Friday's game against Utah.

Porter was added to the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to a low back strain, but he managed to play and finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals over 34 minutes. He should be able to play, but in case he can't, there would be more minutes available for Russell Westbrook, Jalen Pickett and Hunter Tyson. Porter has averaged 16.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals over 35.2 minutes per game since the beginning of March.