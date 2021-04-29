Porter is probable for Thursday's game against the Raptors due to a left ankle sprain, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Porter is a late addition to the injury report, but he's still expected to play in his 49th straight game. Porter has scored in double figures in each of the past 35 games, and he's scored at least 20 points in 10 of the past 11. During this most recent stretch, he's averaging 25.1 points on 55.3 percent shooting, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks in 36.4 minutes.