Porter notched 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a block in 34 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's Game 4 loss against the Clippers.

Porter went through a slump midway through Denver's postseason run and lost his starting role, but he has bounced back admirably with two straight games scoring at least 15 points off the bench; he has scored in double digits in four of Denver's last five postseason contests. He will need to continue his scoring exploits ahead of Game 5 on Friday with the Nuggets down 1-3 in the series.