Porter closed Monday's 112-108 victory over the Heat with 17 points (6-15 FG, 5-13 3Pt), six rebounds, one block and one steal in 33 minutes.

Porter has been remarkably consistent of late and has scored in double digits nine games in a row while also reaching the 20-point plateau four times in that span. He's averaging 18.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game across that nine-game stretch.