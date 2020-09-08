Porter tallied 18 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three steals and one assist in 23 minutes during Monday's 113-107 loss to the Clippers.

Porter had his best performance since the opening game of the playoffs, helping the keep the Nuggets competitive right up until the final buzzer. The rookie has cooled off after starting the resumption on fire with a string of four straight games with at least 23 points. He matched his career-high with three steals which is an element of his game he will need to continue to develop if he is to become an elite fantasy option.